Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

The Slidell Greyhounds opened the season by rolling past Callisburg 72-59 Tuesday.

Shelby Johnson poured in 15 points as one of four Greyhounds in double figures. Layton Shelton had 14, Isaiah Deluan 13 and Walker Gladden 12.

The Greyhounds opened their tournament Thursday with an 81-34 win over Savoy.