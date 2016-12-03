Basketball: Hicks, Eagles roll to win – Decatur evens record

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

The Decatur Eagles wasted little time putting away Arlington Heights Tuesday night.

With a 22-7 run in the opening eight minutes, the Eagles coasted to the 63-43 victory at Decatur High School gym.

Decatur evened its record at 2-2. After splitting their first two games at Gene Messer Shootout at Wolfforth Frenship, the Eagles went into Saturday at 3-3. Decatur beat Lubbock Monterey 68-45 Thursday and fell to Lubbock Estacado Friday 63-55.

Parker Hicks remained red-hot Tuesday, scoring a game-high 26 points to keep his average at 30.5 points per game. He went 9-for-16 from the field, hitting three 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 boards to notch another double-double.

Hicks scored 11 in the first quarter.

In his third game back after football season, point guard Dane Fitzgerald dropped in 13 points with six assists.

After the tournament out west, Decatur will head to Peaster Tuesday.