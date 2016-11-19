Basketball: Hicks, Eagles fly by Liberty Christian in opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

With only seven players dressed for the season opener Thursday night, the Decatur Eagles appeared shorthanded taking the floor against Liberty Christian.

But with reigning Wise County MVP Parker Hicks, the Eagles were far from short on personnel. Before taking a seat for the night with 2:33 left in the game, the senior forward had outscored Liberty Christian by himself, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 boards. Hicks added four steals and three assists for good measure in the Eagles’ 72-34 dismantling of the Warriors.

“It was good to be back on the floor,” Hicks said. “We’re having to work hard while waiting for the guys coming over [from football] that are going to help us. But the guys we have now are putting in the work and getting better.

“I’ve worked hard in the offseason. Coach [Coffman] wants me to take the ball to the basket and be aggressive.”

Hicks, who averaged 20.2 points per game last season, was aggressive from the opening whistle, getting a layup just 30 seconds in. Hicks finished the night 12-for-21 from the field. He got to the free-throw line 10 times, missing just once.

In the second half, as the Eagles put Liberty Christian away, Hicks went 5-for-6 on field goals.

“He played well but that is to be expected,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We expect nothing less from him when he steps on the floor.”

Bryce Elder and Sergio Sanchez joined Hicks in double figures. Elder hit three 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points and eight boards. Sanchez added 11 points.

Point guard Nick Young handed out six assists with four points.

Despite having just seven players, the Eagles played suffocating defense all night. Decatur limited Liberty Christian to just five field goals and 14 points in the second half. Liberty Christian did not score after halftime until Grant Sawyer’s layup with 3:29 left in the third.

Decatur opened the second half on an 11-0 run and built a 49-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Especially being a little shorthanded, if we have any chance to win early, we have to defend well,” Coffman said. “We hang our hat on being a good defensive team. I’m happy to see that carried over from practice.”

The Eagles never wore down, forcing 12 turnovers in the second half and getting transition opportunities.

“For our guys, there’s no breaks in practice,” Coffman said. “Four our hour and 40 minutes in practice we’re going non-stop the whole time. It was evident with how active we were in the second half.”