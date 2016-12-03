Basketball: Grooms, Sissies shoot down Graham – Bridgeport improves to 6-1 with victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

In the final game before the Thanksgiving break, Kristen Grooms admittedly didn’t have the night she wanted on the offensive end.

The sophomore went 2-for-5 from the field and hit only one of her four free throws in the Sissies’ 44-41 win over Windthorst.

Tuesday night, a determined Grooms unleashed any frustration on the Graham Lady Blues, pouring in 22 points and hitting three of four 3-point attempts in leading the Sissies to a 63-47 victory at Bridgeport High School gym.

Grooms hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to spark 17-2 run that built an 18-point lead for the Sissies.

“The last game against Windthorst was not good. I had to bring up my game,” Grooms said.

Grooms finished 4-for-7 from the field and knocked down 11 of her 14 free-throw attempts.

“Kristen had a good night,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “We haven’t had the same three top scorers all season long. On any given night, it can be anyone having a big game.”

The Sissies improved to 6-1 on the season, heading into Friday’s game with a red-hot Ponder team.

“We just have a good connection on the court,” Grooms said. “We’re a good team. We know we can play with anyone if we play together.”

Freshman point guard Emily Vidal continued her strong start to the year, scoring 20 points to go along with four steals. She is averaging 15.2 points.

Vidal carried Bridgeport through a slow start, scoring six of the Sissies’ eight first-quarter points. Bridgeport went 2-for-12 from the field in the opening quarter and led 8-7.

Grooms, who opened the second quarter with a layup, scored 11 in the frame to give the Sissies a 26-22 halftime lead.

Bridgeport put the game away in the third, holding Graham for nearly a five-minute stretch. The Sissies outscored Graham 20-9 in the third to take a 46-31 lead.

“We’re having to learn what intensity we have to come out with,” Taylor said. “The third quarter it got better.”

The Sissies welcomed Natalie Smith and Abbi Hatton back to the lineup after missing several games. Each finished with two points and two boards.

BRIDGEPORT 63, GRAHAM 47

Graham … 7 … 15 … 9 … 16 … – … 47

Bridgeport … 8 … 18 … 20 … 17 … – … 63

GRAHAM – Nicole King 14, Michelle DeLong 3, Chloe Menard 2, Hailey Coyac 2, Emily Davis 2, Emma Ranger 12, Ryan Gober 8, Skylar Morris 4.

BRIDGEPORT (6-1) – Kristen Grooms 22, Emily Vidal 20, Shelbi Preston 4, Delaney Ingram 4, Morgen Davidson 4, Tylissa Ragland 3, Alyssa Casper 2, Abbi Hatton 2, Natalie Smith 2.

REBOUNDS – Graham 38 (Morris 7), Bridgeport 39 (Ingram 8, Grooms 6). 3-pointers – Graham 0-4, Bridgeport 5-19 (Grooms 3, Vidal 2). Free-throws – Graham 11-20, Bridgeport 20-34.