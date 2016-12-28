Basketball: Girls teams prepare for holiday matchups

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Three Wise County girls teams jumpstarted their return to the court Tuesday after the University Interscholastic League’s mandatory five-day break around the Christmas holiday.

Alvord, Bridgeport and Boyd hit the floor at the Pilot Point Tournament Tuesday.

The Bridgeport Sissies took on Gunter and Caddo Mills Tuesday. The Sissies will play Alvord at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Alvord met Caddo Mills and Gunter on Tuesday.

Boyd had matchups with Pilot Point and Burleson on Tuesday and will take on Forney at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Decatur Lady Eagles return to action Wednesday at the North Central Texas Holiday Classic in Gainesville.

The Lady Eagles will face Collinsville at noon at NCTC. Decatur returns to the floor at 4:30 p.m. to play Texoma Christian.