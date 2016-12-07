Basketball: Finding his comfort zone – In second season with Hounds, Shelton elevating game

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Joining a new basketball program and playing on the varsity level for the first time, Layton Shelton proved to be a dangerous spot-up shooter and capable distributor at point guard last season.

After a full year to get to know teammates and chance to hone his game, the Slidell junior is playing at a different level. Shelton entered Tuesday averaging 19.2 points per game along with 4.7 assists. His scoring average is up 10 points from a year ago in helping the Greyhounds out to a 3-3 start.

“Last year, in my first year here, I didn’t feel like it was my team until the end,” Shelton recalled. “This year, I feel close to everyone and comfortable.

“My confidence has grown and I got more experience.”

Shelton credits a summer spent in the gym and weight room for his scoring surge this year.

“The stuff I did over the summer lifting weights and I played a lot over the summer,” he said.

Shelton has also grown 2 to 3 inches in the past year.

“It’s helped me finish at the rim and get to the basket,” he said.

The Greyhounds have needed Shelton, who averaged 9.7 points last year, to step up his scoring after losing senior Colton Crane to a broken foot. Crane averaged 17.6 points last year. He is due back in January.

“We’re learning to play without him,” Shelton said. “We’ve had a lot of guys step up. Shelby [Johnson] and I knew we had to step up.”

The growth in Shelton’s game is not a surprise to Slidell coach Todd McCormick after seeing the point guard hand out seven assists per contest last year.

“You could see it in him last year. He’s got the confidence to do it now,” he said. “He’s hitting shots, getting to the free-throw line and getting to the basket.”

Along with learning a new team last year, he was also adjusting to playing for a new coach. He played for his father, Lance, in junior high and his freshman year.

“I had to get used to a new coach. But he and Coach McCormick are similar,” he said.

He’s enjoyed the opportunity to now watch his father coach the Slidell girls team that is off to a solid start at 7-3.

“I never got to see him coach before because I was playing for him. Now, I let him know something to do,” Shelton said.

But he’s mainly focused on being his team’s coach on the floor as the point guard – a role he relishes.

“I’ve played point guard since the first grade,” Shelton said. “I like it. You’re handling the ball and feel like you’re in control.”

With a comfortable Shelton in control, the Greyhounds are headed in the right direction.