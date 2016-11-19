Basketball: Era edges Slidell

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds dropped their season opener to neighbor Era Tuesday, 49-40.

Slidell fell behind by 12, 27-15, in the first half. Slidell cut the deficit to eight, 37-29, entering the fourth but couldn’t get closer.

“Defensively we played fairly well, but we did not shoot the ball from the outside very good and had too many turnovers against their half-court trap,” said Slidell coach Lance Shelton.

Brooklyn Rambsel and Bailey Meyer scored 11 points each.

VALLEY VIEW 54, BOYD 51

The Valley View Lady Eagles outlasted Boyd 54-51 in overtime Tuesday.

Valley View outscored Boyd 18-15 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 48 and force the extra period. Valley View hit six free throws in the overtime to net the win.

Lindsey Thorpe, who was in a wreck Sunday night, scored 27 points for the Lady Yellowjackets.

NORTHWEST 56, SOUTHWEST 23

The Northwest Lady Texans blasted Southwest 56-23 in their home opener Tuesday.

Alexus Brigham poured in 24 points.

OLNEY 37, CHICO 27

Olney tripped up the Chico Lady Dragons Tuesday, 37-27.

Olney outscored Chico 12-4 in the third quarter to build an 11-point advantage on the way to the win.

Whitney Renfro led Chico with 15 points.

PEASTER 45, PARADISE 37

Kaycee Martin scored 14 points, but it was not enough for the Paradise Lady Panthers Tuesday against Peaster.

Paradise fell to 2-3.