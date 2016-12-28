Basketball: Eagles seek to secure streak, gear up for district

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Eight days after a big road win at No. 11 Burkburnett, the Decatur Eagles return to the basketball court Wednesday night looking to keep their eight-game winning streak intact.

After the University Interscholastic League’s mandatory five-day break around the Christmas holiday, the Eagles will go to the Whataburger Tournament at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth. The Eagles have a first-round matchup in the Blue Division with Kennedale at 8:30 p.m. The tournament field includes state-ranked 4A, 3A and 2A teams – Abilene Wylie, Burkburnett, Argyle, Brock, Ponder, Wall, Jarrell and Muenster.

“The Whataburger Tournament is probably the best Christmas tournament in the state,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We don’t want it to be easy. We want to see how we stack up against the best around.”

The Whataburger Tournament starts a big stretch for the Eagles leading into the Jan. 13 District 9-4A opener against Argyle. Decatur will have two games after the tournament before district play begins.

“This is an important part of the season,” Coffman said. “We want to be our best starting Jan. 13. Everything is building up to that date.”

Parker Hicks, who is averaging 32.1 points per game after erupting for a career-best 60 against Burkburnett, said the team will be challenged at the Whataburger Tournament.

“We have to come back focused after the five-day break,” he said. “The Whataburger Tournament is one of the biggest tournaments, and the competition is tough.

“We want to keep winning, but it’s a whole new game every game.”

With a win in the opener, Decatur would take on Bowie or Liberty Hill in the second round at 11 a.m. Thursday.