Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

The rematch of the last year’s 4A Region II area matchup between top 20 teams turned into a rout Tuesday.

Led by the career-night of senior forward Parker Hicks, the 19th-ranked Decatur Eagles took down No. 11 Burkburnett 97-84 in a game that was never close.

Led by Hicks’ double-double of 60 points and 12 rebounds, Decatur (11-5) led by 22 at halftime and 30 going into the fourth quarter of its eighth straight win.

“It was a good one to go into the [Christmas] break on,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “You talk about Parker’s 60 and it was a great game, but you have to give our guards a lot of credit. They did a good job of passing out the pressure and finding the open man.

“That’s a high caliber team and we respect what they do.”

Decatur turned the ball over 20 times against Burkburnett’s pressure with most of those coming in the fourth quarter with the game already decided. Burkburnett outscored Decatur 38-21 in the final frame.

The Eagles had only three turnovers in the first half in building their huge lead.

In handling Burkburnett’s pressure, Decatur found opportunities in transition. The Eagles shot 67 percent (36-for-54).

Nick Young, Wilson Hicks and Dane Fitzgerald had six assists each.

Parker Hicks was the biggest benefactor, getting baskets at the rim. He finished 23-for-28.

Hicks took only two jump shots, hitting a 3-pointer and missing a 15-footer.

Bryce Elder joined Hicks in double figures with 23 points. Elder drained three 3-pointers in the third quarter as Decatur went up 76-46.

“We have to have other guys step up. Bryce is capable of that,” Coffman said. “He played well and hit some big shots. His performance was good to see.”

Carrying an eight-game winning streak into the Christmas break and the start of the Whataburger Tournament Dec. 28, Coffman said his team still has plenty to work on.

He pointed to the 38 points surrendered in the fourth quarter to Burkburnett.

“Our defensive intensity wavered as the game went on,” he said. “We have to make it a 32-minute effort.

“We’re looking to improve every day. Even though we’re winning, we have the same approach.”