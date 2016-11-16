Basketball: Eagles ready to tip off season

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

A fourth-quarter lead slipped away from the Decatur Eagles last spring in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal, bringing an end to a 24-9 season one step short of the region tournament.

As a new season starts Thursday for the Eagles, Decatur coach Drew Coffman knows his squad wants to push into the next round.

“The guys that have been here in the past know what we’re capable of. They are hungry for more and would love to get to regionals,” Coffman said. “But you don’t get to start back where you finish the year before.”

The Eagles’ first test of the season will be Thursday at home at 8 p.m. against Liberty Christian. Decatur will be without several regulars who are still in the football playoffs – Wilson Hicks, Dane Fitzgerald, Drew Redwine and Dylan Nation.

“I look at it as a positive,” Coffman said. “Without the football guys, it’s an opportunity to build some depth. It’ll definitely build some competition when those guys get back.”

The Eagles will also be trying to replace three starters – Cade Lamirand, Tannor Jackson and Mason Hix from last year. Lamirand was three-year starter, who averaged 15 points and three assists.

“Cade was a huge part of what we did,” Coffman said. “He was a competitor. His toughness is something we’re missing.”

The Eagles do return the 8-4A and Wise County MVP Parker Hicks. The forward averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

He scored 22 points and grabbed nine boards in the region quarterfinal against Abilene Wylie.

“Parker is a lot better than a year ago,” Coffman said. “He played all summer and was on an AAU travel team. He really dedicated himself during the offseason. He’s shooting the ball better. He’s definitely been a leader. In the past he maybe didn’t want to be the vocal leader. He’s knows that’s his role now to lead.”

Coffman expects Bryce Elder, who has provided solid minutes off the bench the past two seasons, to be a key contributor.

“He’s been on varsity since his sophomore year and played well,” Coffman said. “He probably could have started but we had other guys. It’s definitely his time now.”

Jonathan Johnson and Nick Young were junior varsity players last year looking to make the step up this year.