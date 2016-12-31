Basketball: Eagles reach tourney finals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Burkburnett Bulldogs looked to finally be building a lead and threatening to land a knockout against the Decatur Eagles.

But Decatur senior Bryce Elder dialed in from long distance to drain a pair of 3-pointers during a 14-4 closing run for the Eagles in a 67-61 victory in the semifinals of the Whataburger Tournament’s Blue Division.

“On those breaks, the defense would get shifted and one side was open,” Elder said. “I just happened to step up and knocked down the shot.”

The 11th straight win for the Eagles moved them into the championship game Friday against Abilene Wylie, who ended their season last year in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal.

Decatur beat Kennedale 64-46 in the opening game of the tournament and followed it up with a 63-52 victory over Liberty Hill.

“Anytime you play good teams like we did today, yesterday and with the schedule we played earlier in the year, it will only benefit you down the road especially when you have success,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “It gives you confidence going into games like this.”

Elder drained five treys against Burkburnett, the biggest came with 1:30 left to put Decatur up for good, 61-59.

Elder hit a 3 in the final minute of the first half that put Decatur up 32-31 at halftime. He also had a trey in the final minute of the third to send the Eagles to the fourth with a 48-46 advantage.

“His timely shots were much needed,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “He’s a big-time player too. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves because some of the things Parker [Hicks] has done. But he’s a big-time player too and he showed that tonight.”

Hicks, who scored 60 against Burkburnett just before the Christmas break, had 40 against the Bulldogs Thursday.

Hicks scored 17 in the second quarter, including nine during a 12-2 Decatur run that dug it out of a eight-point hole to take a 21-19 lead.

When he wasn’t scoring, he was drawing in multiple defenders opening up opportunities on the perimeter for Elder and company. Decatur knocked down nine treys.

“With Parker and how good he is, everyone keys in on him,” Elder said. “When they all collapse on him, we are really freed up on the outside.”

DECATUR 67, BURKBURNETT 61

Decatur … 9 … 23 … 16 … 19 … – … 67

Burkburnett … 14 … 17 … 15 … 15 … – … 61

DECATUR (14-5) – Parker Hicks 40, Dane Fitzgerald 5, Wilson Hicks 8, Bryce Elder 15, John Johnson 2.

BURKBURNETT – Wes Wilson 13, Jacob Williams 7, Jermaine Williams 3, Jalen White 17, Kylon Willie 6, Jordan Hightower 2, Darion Chafin 3, Shonne Carter 8, Kaper Shean 2.

3-POINTERS – Decatur (Parker Hicks 2, Wilson Hicks 2, Bryce Elder 9); Burkburnett (Wilson 3, Jacob Williams 1, Jermaine Williams 1, Jalen White 1, Kylon Willie 2). Free throws – Decatur 9-11; Burkburnett 9-10.