Basketball: Eagles rally for victory

Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

After struggling through the first half, the Decatur Eagles came alive in the fourth quarter to put together a closing run and pull off their seventh straight win Friday.

Decatur (10-5) outscored Bowie 17-9 in the fourth quarter of a 51-47 road victory.

“We were able to find a way to grind out a win,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “It was back and forth. They played a tactic to milk the clock and turn it into a low possession game. We missed a lot of shots we usually make. We stuck with the process and were able to grind out the win.”

The win came after the Eagles had their first extended break since getting their full complement of players after football season. Decatur had full days of practice before the Bowie game.

“It made a difference in the game. We put in three to four sets this week in practice,” Coffman said. “We ran a few sets and got some good results.”

Parker Hicks led the Eagles with 26 points and six rebounds. Wilson Hicks added 10 points.

Decatur shot 45 percent from the field.

The Eagles trailed 19-17 at halftime and 38-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Decatur took on Burkburnett in a rematch of last season’s 4A Region I area-round matchup. Decatur won the game 61-57.

“It’ll be a big challenge,” Coffman said. “We ended their season last year and know they will be ready. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

The Eagles will be off until the opening game of the Whataburger Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28 against Kennedale at Chisholm Trail High School.