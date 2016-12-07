Basketball: Eagles prepare for tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

After traveling out west last weekend for a busy slate of games, the Decatur Eagles now get their turn to serve as hosts.

The Decatur Invitational tips off Thursday morning with the Weatherford and Bowie game at 8:30. Three full days of basketball follows at the Decatur High School and McCarroll Middle School. Fifty-four teams from varsity to freshmen level will converge on Decatur.

“My first year, we had eight teams and now there’s 54 team combined,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “On the varsity level, there’s some good players and teams. Little Elm has one of the top freshmen in the nation.”

Decatur’s (3-5) start in the tournament is an 11:30 a.m. game against Eaton. The Eagles return to the floor at 8:30 p.m. to take on Levelland.

Friday, Decatur faces Benbrook at 11:30 a.m. and Western Hills at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles hope to qualify for Saturday’s gold championship game at 8:30 p.m. The Silver championship is at 7 p.m.

The Eagles went 1-3 last weekend at the Gene Messer Shootout in Wolfforth. After a 68-45 win over Lubbock Monterey, Decatur dropped three straight to Lubbock Estacado, Frenship and Plainview.

“Our schedule is tough and we expected some bumps along the way,” Coffman said. “We took some positives from the weekend. Playing tough people exposes some weaknesses. We have a month before district, and we have a good chance to find some answers.”

The Eagles lost point guard Dane Fitzgerald to an ankle injury against Monterey. Coffman was hopeful he could return for Tuesday’s game with Peaster and, if not, for the tournament this weekend.

Nick Young ran the point for the last three games of the tournament.

“He did well. He gained a lot of valuable experience,” Coffman said.

The Eagles fell behind by double digits against Estacado and Frenship before fighting back to get into the game.