Basketball: Eagles, Hicks slam Peaster

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

The Decatur Eagles put the three-game skid from the Gene Messer Shootout behind them Tuesday with a big road win at Peaster.

Decatur put up 21 points in the first quarter on the way to the 69-58 victory.

Peaster had no answer for Parker Hicks, who scored 34 points, hitting 10 of his 20 shots. Hicks went 12-for-13 at the line and grabbed six rebounds.

Bryce Elder pulled down six boards and handed out seven assists to go along with 13 points.

Dane Fitzgerald returned to the court after missing three games and scored five points and dished out five assists.

Decatur built a 40-28 halftime lead and carried a 58-44 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles started their tournament Thursday with a 64-43 win over Eaton with 31 points from Hicks and 13 from Elder.

Decatur then beat Levelland 61-38 with Hicks tossing in 37 points.

The wins put Decatur coach Drew Coffman at 200 career victories. He hit the milestone in nine seasons.

BRIDGEPORT 69, IOWA PARK 51

The Bridgeport Bulls used a 20-7 run in the third quarter to put away Iowa Park Tuesday in a 69-51 victory.

The Bulls went up 54-41 going into the fourth with the big third quarter.

“The defensive awareness and intensity brought in the third quarter was the difference,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We need more consistent defense like that if we are going to be successful as the season continues.”

Jason Faulkenberry poured in 31 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Andrew Horton added 13 points with four boards and five assists.

BOYD 46, ALVORD 44 OT

The Boyd Yellowjackets outlasted the Alvord Bulldogs for an overtime win Tuesday, 46-44.

Garrett Moran led the Yellowjackets with 11 points. Reece Jordan and Blake Rodgers added 10 apiece.

Carson Hering and Tristan Palmer scored 10 points each for the Bulldogs. Ryan Bartholomew had eight.

Boyd led 17-12 at halftime. Alvord cut the deficit to three, 29-26, going into the fourth quarter.

PARADISE 60, MILLSAP 58

The Paradise Panthers won their third straight game Tuesday, edging Millsap 60-58.

Patrick Dorado scored 22 points. Danny Richardson finished with 16.