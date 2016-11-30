Basketball: Eagles head into difficult stretch

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Without a full practice with their full roster, the Decatur Eagles dropped a pair of games against strong 5A squads heading into the Thanksgiving break.

The schedule will not get easier for the Eagles this week. After a matchup Tuesday with Arlington Heights, Decatur heads to Wolfforth for the Gene Messer Shootout Thursday. The Eagles face Lubbock Monterey at 7 p.m. Thursday and would face either Lubbock Estacado or El Paso Coronado in the second round.

“It’s going to be tough. We have to get focused,” said Decatur senior Bryce Elder. “With Coach [Drew] Coffman, there’s stretches where we play a lot of games with one or two practices. He wants us to play hard and win as many games as we can. It’s all about the scoreboard.”

Fellow senior Parker Hicks, who is averaging 31.3 points per game after the 42-point effort against Richland, stressed the stretch will help them in January when District 9-4A play starts.

“It’s a stretch we need, especially with the football guys coming back to get us to the level we were before,” Hicks said.

The weekend trip follows a recent scheduling trend for the Eagles. Last year, they went to Fairfield and went 3-1.

“It’s good for team bonding,” Coffman said. “You get away for a few days and get to know each other.”

The Eagles will take in a Texas Tech men’s game. Coffman’s brother, Grant, is a graduate assistant with the Red Raiders.

While challenging themselves against top programs across the state, Coffman and the Eagles are not content to just be in the games. They are hoping to score victories.

“You’ve got to get better in games. By battling some adversity, you hope it will make you better,” Coffman said. “Playing good opponents is one thing, but beating good opponents is another. We want to get to the point where we are winning these tough games.”

Decatur fell to Denton Ryan 50-39 Nov. 21 and then the next day lost to Richland 75-70.

“We’re looking for consistency,” Coffman said. “We didn’t play well against Ryan. I was proud of the effort against a good Richland team with a SEC point guard. We ran out of gas a bit in that game. We just need to get more consistent.”