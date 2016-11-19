Basketball: Defense paces Sissies to win in home opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

The Bridgeport Sissies greeted former district rival Springtown with a stifling defense Tuesday night.

The opportunistic Sissies turned deflections into steals and transition baskets on the way to a 59-36 victory at Bridgeport High School gym.

“Our kids did a good job of handling those first home-game jitters,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor.

“Overall, it was a good performance.”

Bridgeport improved to 4-1 on the season.

Emily Vidal, who led the Sissies’ defense with five steals, tossed in 18 points. Kristen Grooms added 13 points. Delaney Ingram finished with 12 points and seven boards.

The Sissies scored 20-plus points off deflections, according to Taylor.

Bridgeport outscored Springtown 23-10 in the second quarter, building a 42-22 lead. Springtown tried to stymie the game with a zone in the third, limiting the Sissies to five points and a 47-30 lead going into the fourth. Bridgeport closed the game with a 12-6 run.

Bridgeport returns to the floor Tuesday at home against Windthorst.