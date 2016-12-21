Basketball: Decatur stops Springtown, 34-22

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Struggling with turnovers and to knock down interior shots, the Decatur Lady Eagles allowed the Springtown Lady Porcupines to hang around into the third quarter Monday night.

After a 30-second timeout with a little more than three minutes to go in the frame, the Lady Eagles found a new gear and went on a 9-0 run to get some breathing room. Decatur went on to score the 34-22 victory heading into the Christmas break.

“Coach said that was our best quarter we’ve played. We needed that,” said Decatur senior post Hannah Dunning. “We had way too many turnovers. Hopefully we can pick it up when district starts.”

Decatur evened its record at 8-8 for the season with the victory.

“There were two games we struggled in, and the other 14 we had a chance to win,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner. “We’ve got to make shots and quit turning the ball over.”

Decatur jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Springtown and limited the Lady Porcupines to just two points through the first 10 minutes.

But Decatur’s struggles on the offensive end kept it from pulling away. The Lady Eagles led 16-9 at halftime.

Springtown pulled within three, 18-15, midway through the third quarter on Gabby Terry’s layup.

Decatur ended the quarter with the 9-0 run started by a Logan Cullop free throw. Dunning had four of her team-high eight points in the spurt, including a putback of her own missed 3-pointer with three seconds left in the frame.

“That was the difference in the game,” Garner said. “I don’t understand why we couldn’t play the rest of the game that way. We quit turning the ball over and made some shots.”

Abbie Heiens finished with six points. Logan Cullop scored five.