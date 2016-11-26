Basketball: Decatur shoots down Mineral Wells

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

After managing only one basket in the first half Tuesday, Hannah Dunning knocked down a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

It was just the first of three long-range shots for the senior in the frame. Dunning finished with 11 points on the way to leading the Lady Eagles (3-4) to a 37-29 victory over Mineral Wells heading into the Thanksgiving break.

“It took a little while to warm up. I’d been struggling,” Dunning said.

A key contributor with her rebounding, tough defense and ability to provide offense in a supporting role the past few seasons for the Lady Eagles, Dunning has now turned into the team’s top offensive option. She said it’s a role she’s adjusting to.

“It’s a little bit of pressure, but it’s a way I can push the team to get us the best we can be,” Dunning said.

Dunning was 3-for-5 from the field in the third quarter. Her third 3-pointer opened up a 29-19 lead for the Lady Eagles.

“We’ve not been shooting the ball at a good percentage. That was good to see,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner.

“[Hannah] is comfortable with her role. She’s not been shooting a good percentage. But she knows what we ask of her.”

The Lady Eagles continued an early season trend of outworking opponents on the on the boards. Decatur grabbed 35 boards against Mineral Wells, led by Madison Kyle’s eight to go along with six points. Dunning and Abbie Heiens pulled down seven boards apiece.

“We’ve been rebounding well except for [Monday night]. Glen Rose beat us on the boards pretty good,” Garner said. “Our defense and rebounding has been keeping us in games.”

Decatur played strong on the defensive end early, limiting Mineral Wells to just three points and one field goal in the first quarter. Decatur jumped out to a 10-3 lead.

Six points from Kyle, including a 10-foot jumper midway from through the second quarter off an assist from Kylee Fitzgerald, kept Decatur up 18-14 at halftime.

After the hot shooting from Dunning in the third, the Lady Eagles closed out the game on the defensive end, holding Mineral Wells without a field goal the first five minutes of the final quarter.

The game with Mineral Wells closed out a tough stretch of six games in seven days for the Lady Eagles. Decatur will be off until Tuesday.

“We need the rest,” Garner said.

DECATUR 37, MINERAL WELLS 29

Mineral Wells … 3 … 11 … 10 … 5 … – … 29

Decatur … 10 … 8 … 13 … 6 … – … 37

MINERAL WELLS – Gregory 5, Smith 11, Grave 3, Lister 2, B. Ruelas 6, T. Ruelas 2.

DECATUR (3-4) – Kylee Fitzgerald 6, Shaylee Smith 6, Logan Cullop 4, Abbie Heiens 2, Abby Grimes 2, Hannah Dunning 11, Madison Kyle 6.