Basketball: Coffman earns milestone win as Eagles win tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Filling out a magazine survey before the season, Decatur coach Drew Coffman realized he was just six wins shy of 200 for a career.

Thursday night with a 61-38 victory over Levelland, the Eagles earned their coach the milestone win in his ninth season.

“It’s pretty neat. It’s a bigger deal for the family,” Coffman said. “The way I look at it, my players have won 200 games and I’ve lost ever how many. The way a coach’s mind works, you’re quickly on to the next one.”

And the Eagles didn’t get a break, playing five games in three days on the way to winning the Decatur Invitational. Decatur (9-5) went 5-0 and beat Weatherford 68-45 in the finals.

The Eagles also beat Eaton (64-43), Benbrook (61-32) and Western Hills (62-50).

The performance was a good sight after going 1-3 the weekend before at the Gene Messer Shootout in Wolfforth.

“I was proud of the guys,” Coffman said. “We had some lulls but were playing better. Adding Dane [Fitzgerald] back to the mix helped.

“It takes time for the guys to acclimate after football. Having just a few practices last week made us better.”

The Eagles were off Tuesday and will not return to the court until Friday at Bowie. After playing 10 games in 10 days, Coffman said the team could benefit from the practice time.

“In practice, we can grow as a team and add to what we do,” Coffman said. “We’ve had way more games than practices at this point. Now, we can pull back and break things down.”

Parker Hicks averaged 31 points in the five games of the tournament, including a 37-point night against Levelland.

“Parker is playing at a very hight level offensively,” Coffman said. “He’s also averaging nine rebounds and doing things defensively to help the team. He’s guarding the opponent’s best player on the inside.”

Bryce Elder was in double figures in three of the five games, including 13 points with seven boards and six assists in the championship game. Fitzgerald scored 17 against Western Hills.