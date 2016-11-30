Basketball: Bulls try to shore up defense

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Bridgeport Bulls suffered a pair of setbacks last week heading into the Thanksgiving break.

Ponder used a 30-14 closing stretch to take down the Bulls 86-66 on Nov. 21. The next day, Aubrey held off a late charge by the Bulls in a 60-57 loss.

Through their 1-2 start, the Bulls have shown the ability to keep pace offensively though having only two players back from last year’s rotation. One of those players – Jason Faulkenberry – missed the Ponder and Aubrey games.

“Offensively, we’ll be able to score,” said Andrew Horton, who had 17 against Aubrey and 15 in the Ponder game. “It’s a matter of how much we want to get down and play defense.”

Justin Meyers added: “Defensively, we’re trying to get better.”

The Bulls are giving up 67 points per game.

“We haven’t quite got up to the speed of the game on defense,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We’re just a little slow on defense or miss boxing out. It’s all things that will come with time.

“We have to tighten the screws on defense and figure out the effort it takes on defense.”

Meyers has led the way offensively. He’s averaging 21.3 points. He had 20 against Ponder and 18 in the Aubrey game.

“We’re just working within the offense,” Meyers said. “Everyone is getting me open. We have a lot of people stepping up.”

Green is not surprised by the strong start on offense by Meyers, Horton and others.

“I see us shooting so well in practice every day,” he said. “The next step is as teams scout us can we still execute and hit shots.”

The Bulls returned to action Tuesday at home against Graham. Bridgeport will play in the Bowie Tournament this weekend. The Bulls open the tournament with Callisburg at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They will take on Mineral Wells at 2:30 p.m. On Friday, Bridgeport plays Iowa Park at 11:30 a.m. and Bowie at 7 p.m.