Basketball: Bulls roll in opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Featuring nearly an entirely new lineup with only two returning players, the Bridgeport Bulls figured on a slow start.

But it was the polar opposite Tuesday as the Bulls roared out to a 27-6 run in the first quarter and never looked back in a 79-55 season-opening win over Springtown at Bridgeport High School gym.

“This was a good game to get our feet wet in the season,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We had a great start to the game and was very proud of the effort our kids gave.

“There will be a lot we can improve on from this game and keep getting better as we progress in the season.”

Justin Meyers erupted for 26 points to lead a trio in double figures. Jason Faulkenberry added 17. Andrew Horton tossed in 13.

After the fast start, the Bulls led 47-24 at halftime. The lead grew to 53-35 going into the fourth.

The Bulls return to action 2:30 p.m. Monday in Ponder.