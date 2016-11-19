SPORTS HEADLINES

Basketball: Bulls roll in opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016
Featuring nearly an entirely new lineup with only two returning players, the Bridgeport Bulls figured on a slow start.

DRIVING THE LANE – Bridgeport’s Andrew Horton takes the ball to the basket during the Bulls’ win Tuesday. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty

But it was the polar opposite Tuesday as the Bulls roared out to a 27-6 run in the first quarter and never looked back in a 79-55 season-opening win over Springtown at Bridgeport High School gym.

“This was a good game to get our feet wet in the season,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We had a great start to the game and was very proud of the effort our kids gave.

“There will be a lot we can improve on from this game and keep getting better as we progress in the season.”

Justin Meyers erupted for 26 points to lead a trio in double figures. Jason Faulkenberry added 17. Andrew Horton tossed in 13.

After the fast start, the Bulls led 47-24 at halftime. The lead grew to 53-35 going into the fourth.

The Bulls return to action 2:30 p.m. Monday in Ponder.


