Basketball: Bulls host holiday tournament

Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Bridgeport will once again be the Wise County hub for holiday hoops starting Wednesday morning.

The Bulls will play host to the Bridgeport High School Christmas Classic. Along with Bridgeport, Paradise will be part of the 13-team field.

After a full day of pool play, teams will advance to one of the three brackets on Thursday.

Paradise will open the tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday against Aubrey. Paradise will also take on Salado at 3 p.m.

Bridgeport takes on Godley at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulls return to the floor at 7:30 p.m. against Benbrook.