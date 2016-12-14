Basketball: Bulls finish 1-3 at tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

After scoring an overtime victory in the opening game of the Nacogdoches Central Heights Tournament, the Bridgeport Bulls dropped the final three games of the weekend.

The Bulls fell to Peaster (51-30), Rusk (70-66) and Laneville (71-54) and went into Tuesday at 6-8.

“It all comes down to defending. Our defense leads our offense,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “That’s why we play the tournaments – to learn a lot about ourselves.”

Andrew Horton had a solid tournament, scoring in double figures in all four games. He had 23 in the 56-51 overtime victory over Jacksonville.

Jason Faulkenberry added 20.

Horton followed up with 13 against Peaster, 20 against Rusk and 16 against Laneville.

The Bulls took on Saginaw Tuesday and will take on Peaster Friday.