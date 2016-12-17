Basketball: Bulldogs run streak to four games

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Alvord Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead Tuesday and held on down the stretch to pick up their fourth straight win.

Tristan Palmer recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 48-47 win over.

“We’re doing better and strung a few wins together,” said Alvord coach Aaron Tefertiller. “We’re getting better at doing the things we need to. It’s been good for their confidence.”

Palmer’s double-double followed an all-tournament performance at Vernon the previous weekend.

“He’s pretty athletic and the past couple of weeks we’ve been able to work with him to get more post moves in,” Tefertiller said. “He had a couple of key putbacks at the end that helped us secure the game.

Alvord went on an 18-9 run in the second quarter to build a 30-15 halftime lead.

Windthorst cut the deficit to four, 38-34, going into the fourth. Alvord was able to protect the lead.

“They got the lead to one with a couple of seconds left but we were able to inbound the ball and hold on,” Tefertiller said.

Alvord took on Henrietta Tuesday and will play at Valley View at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play in the Windthorst Tournament Dec. 27-29. Alvord will still have three more non-district games after the Christmas Break before the District 11-2A opener Jan. 13 against Chico.

“We still have some time to correct some things,” Tefertiller said.