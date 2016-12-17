Basketball: Bridgeport falls short to Saginaw

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Bridgeport Bulls fought out of an early hole but couldn’t catch Saginaw Tuesday night in a 57-52 loss.

The Bulls were down nine, 30-21, at halftime and pulled within five by the end with a strong night from Andrew Horton. The junior guard poured in 26 points.

“The game could have gotten away from us and we battled back numerous times which was good to see,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “They threw some things at us that we can now go back and share up and improve on. I like the direction we are headed. We just have to keep grinding at it and getting better through these losses.”

Bridgeport dropped to 6-9.

Jason Faulkenberry finished with 12 points and three rebounds. Drew Carstens had six points and five boards.