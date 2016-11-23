Basketball: Boyd wins finale at tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets put a tough weekend behind them by winning their finale at the Ponder Tournament Saturday.

Lindsey Thorpe scored 16 points and Payton Bullard and Sydnee Stanley had eight each in a 52-26 win over Community.

“We came together this game and found the basket,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “It was a good win to have going into the Thanksgiving break.”

Boyd fell to Alvord Thursday 46-31 despite 11 points from Thorpe.

The Lady Yellowjackets dropped a tight game to Van Alstyne Friday, 48-43. Thorpe scored 16 and Kayleigh Pappajohn six.

Eaton took down Boyd 50-34 later Friday. Bullard scored 10 and Thorpe nine.

“We had rough games against Van Alstyne and Eaton. We just couldn’t buy a basket,” Warner said.

Boyd took on Ponder Tuesday home.