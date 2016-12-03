Basketball: Boyd rolls past Chico – Thorpe, Bullard hit double figures

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball, Chico, Chico Basketball

Boyd’s Jules Tullos and Kayleigh Pappajohn drained 3-pointers during a second-quarter run Tuesday night that paved the way for a 54-33 win over Chico.

Boyd outscored Chico 20-5 in the second quarter to build a 32-12 halftime lead.

Lindsey Thorpe continued her tear to start the season, pouring in 16 points. She had nine in the first half.

Paytin Bullard added 10 points. She scored seven in the second half.

Boyd improved to 3-7 with the win. The Lady Yellowjackets, who were off Friday, will play at Era Tuesday. Boyd will start 8-3A play Dec. 13 at home against Bowie.

“We played well. We still have a few little things to work out here and there but we are getting there,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner.

Kiley Marburger led the Lady Dragons with 13 points. Marburger hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

Whitney Renfro added nine.