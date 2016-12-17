Basketball: Boyd falls in 8-3A opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets struggled coming out of the halftime lockerroom Tuesday against the Bowie Lady Jackrabbits.

Bowie went on an 18-5 run in the third quarter to put away Boyd in the 58-36 victory in the District 8-3A opener for both teams.

The Lady Yellowjackets (6-8, 0-1) managed only 16 points after halftime.

“There wasn’t much effort on our end,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “I would say it was one of our worst games of the season.”

Lindsey Thorpe led Boyd with 15 points. Paytin Bullard chipped in 12.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell scored seven of her game-high 19 in the first quarter as the Lady Jackrabbits jumped out to an 13-6 lead.

Bowie grew the lead to 29-20 at halftime with Cantwell adding seven in the second quarter.

Addy Cook took over for Bowie in the second half, scoring eight of her 17 in the third.

Boyd hoped to rebound Friday going to Nocona. The Lady Yellowjackets take on rival Paradise on the road at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.