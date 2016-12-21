Basketball: Bowie shoots down Paradise – Lady Panthers fall to 1-1 in league

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

Bowie never let the showdown of last year’s district co-champions materialize Friday night.

Bowie jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and kept pulling away in a 45-22 victory over the Paradise Lady Panthers.

Paradise never scored more than seven points in a frame in the loss.

“We didn’t shoot well and had way too many turnovers,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard.

Addy Cook had 13 points for Bowie, including eight in the first half as the Lady Jackrabbits took a 27-12 lead.

Kamryn Cantwell added 12 points.

Maddie Mitschke led Paradise, scoring all seven of her points in the second half.

Paradise (7-8) fell to 1-1 in District 8-3A heading into Tuesday’s game with rival Boyd.