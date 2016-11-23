Basketball: Alvord wins four at Ponder

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs continued their strong start to the season under new head coach Jerry Johnson over the weekend at the Ponder Tournament.

Alvord moved to 5-0 before a loss to tournament host Ponder in the championship game Saturday, 56-38.

Cierra Rangel scored 15 and Randi Taylor 12 in the finale.

Ponder jumped out to an early 15-5 lead and built the advantage to 16, 31-15, at halftime.

Before running into Ponder, the Lady Bulldogs dispatched of Boyd, Eaton, Gunter and Van Alstyne.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Boyd in the tournament opener 46-31 behind 21 points from Cierra Rangel.

Alvord then outlasted Eaton in four overtimes, 50-46. Rangel had 16 points. Brittany Gayler knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 15. Randi Taylor scored 13 points and hit three treys.

Alvord handled Gunter 55-36 with 15 points from Rangel and 10 from Paycee Edgett. Katelyn Schedcik provided a spark with seven points.

In the tournament semifinals, Alvord ran past Van Alstyne 42-32 with 18 points from Rangel. Edgett and Taylor scored nine each.

The Lady Bulldogs played Denton Braswell Monday before the Thanksgiving break.