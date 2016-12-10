Basketball: Alvord holds off late Paradise run

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Behind Cierra Rangel’s work inside, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs built a double-digit lead over the Paradise Lady Panthers in the first half Tuesday.

In the fourth quarter, Paradise whittled Alvord’s lead to two before Randi Taylor drilled three of four free throws in the final 13 seconds to secure the Lady Bulldogs’ 50-46 win.

“It was fun with their fans yelling. We needed that pressure,” Taylor said.

Taylor finished with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers on top of the clutch free throws down the stretch to help Alvord move to 7-2 on the season.

“Randi has really worked hard,” said Alvord coach Jerry Johnson. “I’m so pleased with her attitude. She just continues to get better and better.”

Rangel helped Alvord gain control of the game early, scoring 11 of her game-high 22 points in the opening frame.

Alvord led 17-10 after the first quarter.

“Coach Johnson is putting in a lot of stuff, and our posts are getting a lot of looks that they wouldn’t without him,” Taylor said.

After hitting only one field goal in the second quarter, the Lady Panthers trailed by 12 at halftime 24-12.

“We didn’t have our intensity in the first half,” said Paradise point guard Maddie Mitschke. “We started picking up the intensity.”

Paradise struggled to hit shots until the fourth quarter. Down 36-24 heading into the final frame, Paradise had just one 3-pointer.

“It’s the worst we’ve shot all year,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “With just one 3 until the fourth quarter that’s not like us.”

Paradise immediately started cutting into the Alvord lead in the fourth quarter. April Coursey’s layup and free-throw with 5:12 left got Paradise within eight. Coursey had eight of her 10 in the fourth.

Mitschke, who had 17 points with 13 boards and five assists, brought Paradise within four with 1:20 left.

Hunter Rogers and Kaycee Martin drained 3-pointers in the final minute but Alvord kept answering at the line to hold off Paradise. Alvord went 8-for-12 in the final 68 seconds to preserve the win.

The Lady Bulldogs managed only two field goals in the final frame.

“We’re still learning to execute down the stretch,” Johnson said. “The second half we didn’t do a good enough job being patient. They did a good job of changing the tempo.”

Paradise heads into District 8-3A play Tuesday at Nocona after the loss.

“That was a good game to go into district. Every district game will be like that – close,” Woodard said.

ALVORD 50, PARADISE 46

Alvord … … 17 … 7 … 12 … 14 … – … 50

Paradise … … 10 … 2 … 12 … 22 … – … 46

ALVORD (7-2) – Randi Taylor 13, Cydney Bailey 2, Brittany Gayler 3, Cierra Rangel 22, Miranda Smith 3, Christina Thomas 2, Paycee Edgett 5.

PARADISE (7-6) – April Coursey 10, Hunter Rogers 3, Maddie Mitschke 17, Jordan Hall 4, Hannah Beth Pearson 2, Kaycee Martin 10.

3-POINTERS – Alvord 4 (Taylor 3, Gayler 1); Paradise 3 (Martin 2, Rogers 1). Free throws – Alvord 20-31; Paradise 7-11.