Basketball: Alvord, Gayler trips Boyd – Johnson earns 600th victory in career

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball

With just under two minutes left in the third quarter Wednesday, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs found themselves down by six to cross-county rival Boyd.

Alvord guard Brittany Gayler didn’t take long to turn the game around in the fourth quarter. Gayler’s layup and free throw put Alvord up and then she drained a pair of 3-pointers to put the Lady Bulldogs on their way to the 53-45 victory in the third-place game at the Pilot Point Hoop Fest.

Gayler scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter.

“We should’ve started the game better,” Gayler said. “Our minds were everywhere. It’s hard coming back after the [Christmas] break.

“The fourth quarter, it started clicking more.”

Alvord outscored Boyd 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

“We started executing the offense the way we are suppose to,” said Alvord coach Jerry Johnson. “We worked to get and take the right shot.”

With the victory, Johnson recorded the 600th win of his career in his 29th season. He won 585 games in Oklahoma, including four state titles, while at Bethel. He’d been out of coaching since 2011, serving as superintendent at Bethel.

“This is one milestone I wanted,” Johnson said. “When I started as a 21-year-old head coach, I said I’d like to get to 600 wins.”

Alvord finished 2-2 at the tournament. The Lady Bulldogs fell to Caddo Mills 47-39 and then rebounded with a 51-23 win over Gunter. Bridgeport tripped up Alvord 49-35.

Against Boyd, Cierra Rangel joined Gayler in double figures with 20 points. Rangel hit 12 of her 13 free-throw attempts.

Boyd jumped out to a 28-21 lead in the first half behind 12 points from Paytin Bullard. She finished with 17 points.

Lindsey Thorpe had nine.

Boyd lost Gayler a few times on the perimeter in the second half.

“We were trying a few new things on defense and I think it got us out of sync,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner.

Boyd finished 2-2 at the tournament. Boyd beat Pilot Point 59-42 before falling to tournament runner-up Burleson 47-34. The Lady Yellowjackets took down Forney 65-59.

“Overall, the girls played really well this tournament,” Warner said. “We are hoping it carries over into district.”