Basketball: Alvord falls to Braswell

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

After starting the season 5-0, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs dropped their second straight game Monday.

Denton Braswell jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter and held on for the 41-33 victory.

Cierra Rangel scored 23 for the Lady Bulldogs (5-2).

Braswell led 29-21 at halftime and built the advantage to 39-24 going into the fourth quarter.

PARADISE 49, IOWA PARK 42

The Paradise Lady Panthers rode a fast start to a 49-42 victory over Iowa Park Tuesday.

With 3-pointers from Hunter Rogers and Hannah Beth Pearson in the first quarter, Paradise jumped out to a 16-9 lead. Paradise built the lead to 24-12 at halftime.

April Coursey led Paradise with 10 points. Pearson had nine. Damaris Gonzalez and Rogers finished with eight apiece.

PONDER 60, BOYD 50

Lindsey Thorpe and Paytin Bullard each finished in double figures Tuesday but the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets couldn’t catch Ponder in a 60-50 loss.

Thorpe scored 18 and Bullard 15.

Boyd outscored Ponder 20-18 in the second quarter with nine from Bullard to pull within five, 35-30. Ponder inched out to a 48-41 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“We played pretty well, but at the end we got away from what we do,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “We gave up a few too many defensive rebounds as well.”