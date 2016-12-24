Basketball: 60 – Hicks lights scoreboard for most points by Wise player in 44 years

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball, Parker Hicks

Decatur senior Parker Hicks posted a career-high 60 points Tuesday night in leading the Eagles to a 97-84 win over No. 11 Burkburnett. It’s the most points scored by a Wise County player since Slidell’s Sam Whitmire scored 63 in a 1972 game. The night added to what has been a remarkable start to the year for Hicks. He is averaging 32.1 points per game. Wednesday morning, Hicks sat down for a question and answer session with Sports Editor Richard Greene.

RG: Has it sunk in that you scored 60 points last night?

PH: It has a little bit, but I’m trying to stay calm about it and not get too big-headed because the season is not over. We’re just halfway done with our season. We have to come back after the Christmas break with the big games starting Jan. 13.

RG: What was your previous career high?

PH: In a UIL game it was 42 against Richland. 50, this fall.

RG: When did you realize that you had scored that many?

PH: After the game, we were in the lockerroom. I didn’t know how many I had. I walk in and our trainer [Kamden Phillips] is laughing at me. I say, ‘why are you laughing at me? I know I missed three free throws.’ He said, ‘No, I’m not laughing at that. You had 60.’ I said, ‘Oh.’ I didn’t know that I had that much until he told me.

RG: What was that feeling like seeing shot after shot go in?

PH: We knew we’d have to handle their pressure, and our guards did a great job of handling it and getting it up the court. We knew on the back end of it, we’d have several two-on-one and three-on-two situations. At that point, it’s just a matter of making layups or not. That’s where I tried to get to the paint and get as much as I could there.

RG: Just how good were your teammates getting you the ball?

PH: They were great. They played one of their better games they have this year. Going in, we knew we had to limit turnovers because of their pressure. They did an amazing job of handling the pressure and keeping their eyes down court and getting the ball to the open guy.

RG: What’s this season been like for you, your senior season, averaging more than 30 per game?

PH: I’m just trying to help us be the team we are. I try not to look at the individual stats even though the stats show I’m off to a good year. It’s more about our team’s record and how we end up in the playoffs and district. No one will remember individual stats. They will remember the team and how they did.

RG: Was this the perfect night? Can you be even better?

PH: I just wish I’d made those three free throws to be honest. That drives me nuts. The shots I was getting were layups and we practice layups every day. It was just a matter of if I could finish or not. I took only two jump shots all night. I hit a 3 and missed a 15-footer.

RG: What was the highlight of the night?

PH: Probably coming back into the locker room after the win and Coffman jumping around and celebrating with us after a big win. We knew it was a big win for us.

RG: Burk was a team you beat in the playoffs last year and they came in ranked No. 11. Did it mean even more coming against a top 11 team?

PH: We knew coming into it they wanted to get revenge because we knocked them out last year and they’d come ready to play. So we had to match their intensity and energy, so we could come out and handle their pressure and their fans.

RG: Your best two nights of the season have been against very quality opponents, Richland and Missouri-bound guard CJ Roberts and now state-ranked Burkburnett. Do the better opponents bring out your best?

PH: It always gets me going. I was excited last night to play. Whenever we have those tougher opponents, it clicks for me. We’re going to need a big game. We’re going to play good. I just try to do my best for the team to get a win.

RG: Have your social media accounts been blowing up?

PH: It’s been blowing up. I told my dad that I may need another phone for my social media. It’s been going crazy. I’ve been trying to stay humble about it and not let if affect me for the rest of the season.

RG: What are people saying to you?

PH: Four or five guys in school have joked for me to pass the ball a little bit. I’ve had several people congratulate me.

RG: What did it mean to have your family there, your dad on the bench and brother on the court with you?

PH: It’ll always be a memory for not only my team but also my family. It’ll be a highlight for me in my career because those games don’t come around often. It’ll be something you never forget.

RG: Have you started to hear from any schools?

PH: I’ve heard from a few schools around, a few DIII and a few DII schools. That’s what I’ve wanted to do since day one that I picked up a basketball to play at the next level. I plan on going somewhere no matter the size of the school.

RG: Coach [Drew Coffman] wanted me to ask about this. 0-27 [one-on-one]? I know you beat his scoring record last night. (Coffman scored 50 in a game in 2003 for Midland Lee. He averaged 31 points per game that season.)

PH: Last night after the game, he told me that finally someone outscored him, but you still won’t beat me 1-on-1. He’ll be bragging to me about that until I beat him. It’s always close but he hits a fadeaway game-winning shot right in my face.

LIGHTING UP THE SCOREBOARD

Decatur’s Parker Hicks poured in a career-high 60 points in the Eagles’ 97-84 win over Burkburnett. A breakdown of his night:

Field goals

23-28 – 82 percent

Free throws

13-16 – 81 percent

By Quarter