Argyle runs away from Decatur

Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Early in the track meet on turf Friday, the Decatur Eagles kept pace with the top-ranked team in Class 4A Division I, the Argyle Eagles.

Decatur then came up empty on four straight possessions, allowing Argyle and quarterback Dane Ledford to score 17 unanswered over the final 5:43 of the first half.

Decatur never could get back in the game en route to the 64-35 loss in the District 4-4A Division I opener Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

“We went three and out a couple of times and once they get rolling it’s hard to stop them,” said Decatur running back Payton McAlister, who rushed for 74 yards and two scores. He also caught 11 passes for 117 yards. “They are really good offensively and it’s hard to catch up.”

Decatur fell to 3-3 heading into Thursday’s game at Wichita Falls Hirschi.

“I’ve been in districts before with the No. 1 teams. The rest of the district is decided by who deals with the week after playing them the best,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We can’t let this affect next week.

“I’m a true believer that our non-district and this game will make us better.”

Decatur, which scored on three of its first four drives, went 3-and-out twice and turned the ball over on downs on its final three full possessions of the first half. Decatur had a brief possession as the half ended. It had just 16 yards in the four possessions.

Argyle quarterback Ledford hit Garrett Carter for his third touchdown pass of the first half with 3:08 left.

Ledford finished with 287 yards, completing 19 of his 29 attempts with four touchdowns.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Fuller said.

After Argyle got the ball at midfield, Chase Estrada closed the half with an 8-yard dash to the end zone on a sweep with 35 seconds left.

Argyle had 325 yards in the first half and finished with 532.

Even when the Decatur defense got stops, Argyle three times still managed points with Dylan Sadler hitting field goals of 34, 32 and 50 yards.

Along with the big offensive night, Argyle made two huge special teams plays. Carter started the game with a 94-yard kickoff return.

Nursing a 16-14 lead, Argyle blocked a punt to take over at the Decatur 33. Argyle scored two plays later.

McAlister kept Decatur in the game early with touchdown runs of one and 12 yards. His 12-yard sprint to the end zone with 9:46 left in the first half brought Decatur within two, 23-21.

He caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wilson Hicks in the second half.

Hicks and Tyler Ticknor alternated at quarterback for Decatur. Hicks threw for 176 yards, completing 15 of his 26 attempts. He was picked off for the first time this season in the third quarter.

Ticknor rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries in his first action since the first half against Midlothian Heritage in week three.

Decatur finished with 326 yards of offense.

Decatur will have four more district contests, starting with Thursday’s road test.

“This will be gone by tomorrow,” McAlister said. “Our main goal is a deep run into the playoffs.”