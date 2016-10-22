Alvord rolls past Olney

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

Crese Redman’s short dash to the end zone with only 1:30 left in the first quarter fired up the Bulldogs Friday night, leading to a 44-7 win over Olney.

The Cubs actually scored first on a 46-yard pass from Parker Mayers to John Montgomery, but they were unable to find the end zone again.

Redman built momentum throughout the game, scoring twice more in the second quarter on 1- and 12-yard runs, respectively.

The Bulldogs squeezed one last touchdown in before the half when Shea Buckaloo returned a Cubs fumble for 30 yards.

Redman returned to the end zone in the third, scoring with 8:56 left and rushing for the extra points. With only seconds left, Connor Patterson connected with Alan Campbell on a 25-yard pass and the Bulldogs’ final touchdown for the night. Patterson and Campbell teamed up again for the 2-point conversion.

Redman rushed for 108 yards in the Bulldog victory.