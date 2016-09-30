Alvord fails to capitalize on turnovers in 13-7 loss

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

In a sloppy game with 10 turnovers, the Alvord Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize on the extra opportunities and left the door open for City View.

Tammel Monroe and the Mustangs took advantage of the opening. Monroe’s plunge into the end zone from a yard out with 6:57 left lifted City View to the 13-7 win to spoil Alvord’s homecoming.



“City View is a good squad. They played hard and basically made one more play than we did,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-4 and have lost three straight heading into District 5-2A Division I play. Alvord will be off next week before taking on Seymour Oct. 14.

“The thing we are looking for is four good quarters out of everyone,” Hart said. “Tonight the defense played well and the offense didn’t. We’re still looking for four quarters out of all three aspects — offense, defense and special teams.”

The Alvord defense that had allowed nearly 1,100 yards in the past two games limited City View to just 275 yards and forced five turnovers.

Alan Campbell picked off a pass and recovered a fumble. Kaleb Krejcarek, who was named the Alvord homecoming king, also recovered a fumble.

But after a Connor Patterson interception on the third play of the second half, the defense couldn’t get a stop. City View tied the game on a Luther Bryant 34-yard romp to the end zone on the next play.

“To be a championship team, you can’t give up a big play for a touchdown right after a turnover,” Hart said.

“I was proud of our defense. The last two games we didn’t play well. The defense took steps forward tonight.”

City View took advantage of Alvord’s fifth turnover — a fumble with 11:14 left — to grab the lead. Getting the ball at the Alvord 36, City View scored nine plays later on Monroe’s run up the middle.

Monroe, who took over under center in the second half for the Mustangs, ran 13 times for 25 yards. He added 33 yards through the air, completing four of his six passes.

Alvord managed only 158 yards and had five turnovers. The Bulldogs fumbled twice, and Patterson was picked off three times.

Patterson finished 8-for-19 for 85 yards.

Patterson did throw for the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown — a 33-yard strike on a deep slant to Conner Parker. The touchdown with 1:32 left in the first half gave Alvord a 7-0 halftime lead and came a play after City View declined an offensive facemask call to force fourth down.

Alvord never threatened again.

“One of the things we noticed on film was that City View played well defensively,” Hart said. “They got after our offense. They were playing fast and physical and getting a lot of penetration. Their secondary also had us covered up.”