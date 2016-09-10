Alvord blanks Era, 39-0

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

A strong run game and solid defense propelled Alvord past Era for a 39-0 victory Friday night.

The Bulldogs scored four rushing touchdowns, led by Crese Redman with 212 yards on 12 carries. Redman scored the first touchdown of the night with 4 minutes left in the first quarter, sprinting 48 yards to the end zone.

Alvord (2-1) led the rest of the night, and Redman scored again on an 87-yard run in the third quarter.

Quarterback Connor Patterson threw two touchdowns and completed eight of 12 passes for 88 yards.

The Bulldog offense racked up 443 yards while the defense held Era to 214 yards, all rushing. Era quarterback Tannice Fuller only attempted one pass, which fell incomplete.