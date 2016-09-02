Alvarado turns over Decatur, 35-32

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

The Decatur Eagles’ explosive offense couldn’t overcome five turnovers, including a pair in the first quarter that put them in a 21-0 hole.

The Eagles scored twice in the fourth quarter and pulled within three with 36 seconds left on Tyler Ticknor’s fifth touchdown run. But Alvarado ended the rally, recovering the ensuing onside kick and holding on for the 35-32 win at Eagle Stadium Friday.

Alvarado turned Decatur’s five turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble — into 14 points in beating Decatur for a second straight season. It’s the third straight year Decatur has started the season 1-1 under head coach Mike Fuller.

“I track this back to Tuesday. We were too busy reading our press clippings and thinking we were great,” Fuller said.

Decatur turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions and went three-and-out on the other, falling down 21-0.

“We were off. It was as bad as you can play in the first half,” Fuller said.

Alvarado switched defensive formations to a 3-3, giving Decatur a different look in the secondary. Ticknor was picked off twice in the first half and two more times in the fourth quarter as the Eagles tried to rally.

“They came out in a different look than we practiced against all week. We didn’t adjust,” Ticknor said.

Ticknor finished 17-for-30 for 214 yards and the four interceptions. He rushed for 59 yards. He twice scored from a yard out and added touchdowns of three, five and 15 yards.

The Eagles turned the ball over three times in the first half. Decatur was fortunate to recover a fumble on the second interception return to regain possession and score with 2:09 left in the first half to cut Alvarado’s early lead to 21-12 on Ticknor’s second scoring run.

The Eagles left just enough time on the clock for Alvarado to chew its way down the field. Quarterback Brayden Ramsey scored on a 3-yard run with 2 seconds remaining in the half to send Alvarado into the locker room up 28-12.

Decatur’s turnovers allowed Alvarado to churn out yards and time off the clock. Alvarado ran for 250 yards in the first half behind the trio of Blake Henderson, Jacob Shockley and Ramsey.

Alvarado finished with 363 yards rushing in the game.

Henderson opened the scoring with a 17-yard romp to the end zone after Decatur’s fumble on its opening possession. He finished with 159 yards on 31 carries, including a 7-yard dash to the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter for the Indians’ lone score in the second half.

Ramsey capped a seven-play, 78-yard drive with a 4-yard run to the end zone to put Alvarado up 14-0.

Decatur’s second turnover set up Shockley’s dash through Eagle tacklers for a 45-yard score to make it 21-0 with 10:38 left in the second quarter.

Down by 10 with 1:49 left, Wilson Hicks picked off a Ramsey pass and returned it to the 46-yard line to give Decatur a chance. Decatur marched the 54 yards in eight plays for Ticknor’s 5-yard score.

The last-ditch onside kick bounced free before Alvarado secured it and the win.