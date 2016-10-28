Aledo knocks Northwest from unbeaten ranks

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

The Northwest Texans weathered the early storm against the top-ranked Aledo Bearcats, digging out of a 14-0 hole in the opening minutes to take the lead early in the second quarter.

But after the early fireworks, the Texans could not stand through the Aledo blitz to close the first half.

Aledo scored 21 points in the final 2:09 of the half to erase a three-point deficit. Rhett Harris provided the big blow, picking off a Prince Mavula pass and returning it 55 yards with 17 seconds left in half. The Bearcats went on to win the battle of unbeaten teams in District 6-5A 61-27 at Northwest ISD Stadium.

“That was definitely a momentum killer,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe about the Harris interception return. “A key to the game was turnovers and we had way too many against a team like Aledo and it came back to bite us.”

Northwest turned the ball over three times in the first half, including a fumble inside the Aledo 20.

The loss dropped Northwest to 8-1 and 6-1 in 6-5A heading into the season finale against Azle next week. The Texans can still clinch the Division I top seed with a win next week.

“This loss doesn’t define our season,” said Northwest receiver Gavin Holmes. “We have two more games guaranteed — Azle and the playoff game.”

Aledo clinched a share of the district title.

On top of the 21 points to close the first half, Aledo made it 41 consecutive points with three second-half scores. Donnie Evans scored the nightcap on a 55-yard run — his third touchdown of the night. Evans finished with 162 yards on 15 carries.

Aledo ran for 376 and finished with 609 total yards.

Aledo quarterback Dillon Davis threw for 233 and three touchdowns. He connected with Hunter Rossen for strikes of 40 and 41 yards.

Aledo took a 14-0 lead just three minutes into the game when Evans scored from 19 yards out. Evans ran for 61 yards in the half also scoring on a 22-yard run on a brilliant reverse of field.

The Texans answered the opening punch by Aledo with 17 straight points to take a 17-14 lead on Leo Saldana’s 17-yard catch from Mavula to open the second quarter.

Mavula threw for two scores in the half. His perfect 15-yard pass to Holmes in the corner of the end zone put Northwest up 24-20 with 4:59 to go in the second quarter.

Mavula finished 23-for-39 for 323 yards.

Syrus Moore, who ran for 136 yards in the first half, scored the Texans’ first touchdown on a 59-yard romp.

After scoring 24 points and rolling up 336 yards in the first half, Northwest managed only three points and 152 yards after halftime.

“The second half we got out of sync. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Poe said. “I was proud of the kids. They did what they could.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for. This was a bonus game for us. We have a chance to finish out 9-1.”