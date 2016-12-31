16 for ’16: Top sports stories, moments, people in 2016 – 6 stories to remember

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review

COLIN JONES PLAYS IN SUPER BOWL

Bridgeport alum Colin Jones represented Wise County in Super Bowl 50, playing safety and special teams for the Carolina Panthers.

Jones and the Panthers reached the Super Bowl with a 49-15 win over Arizona to secure the NFC title.

“Everyone dreams high, and for it to become reality is amazing,” said Jones, who reached the Super Bowl in his fifth NFL season. “To reach the pinnacle in anything you do is a dream. We’re blessed to play in the Super Bowl.”

Jones’ Panthers fell 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.

HIRSCHI STOPS BULLS

After falling in an early 12-point hole, the Bridgeport Bulls fought back to take a lead on a Devonte Patterson 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter.

That lead along with any offense for the Bulls soon disappeared. Wichita Falls Hirschi held the Bulls scoreless for all but the last 12 seconds of the final frame in a 48-40 victory at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls in the 4A Region I area game.

Bridgeport finished 1-for-9 from the field with seven turnovers in the fourth quarter of the loss that ended the defending Class 4A state champions’ season at 23-9.

“I’ll replay that fourth quarter a thousand times,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “That fourth quarter doesn’t define those boys.”

EAGLES, JONES RALLY FOR BRONZE

In a fourth trip to the state golf tournament, Decatur’s Drew Jones eyed a chance to bring home the individual medal.

His chance escaped in the opening round 82. But his teammates, led by fellow senior Cade Lamirand’s 73, put themselves in contention for a medal with a first-day total of 315.

With the goal of getting on the medal stand as a team, Jones bounced back to fire a second-round 71.

“I tried to reel back and take the big numbers out of play,” Jones said. “I got four birdies in a row on the first six holes. It felt better. I didn’t hit it great today, but it was a ton better.”

Decatur cut eight strokes as a team in the second round to overtake Monahans and move to third with a 622. Lamirand tied for seventh and Jones 19th. Bryce Elder finished 24th, Hayden Bennett 46th and Mason Hudson 55th.

“It’s good we got third. We haven’t got third or medaled at all at state,” Jones said. “It’s good to do that my last year at state and with this group of guys. A lot of them are my close friends.”

DRAGONS FINISH UNBEATEN REGULAR SEASON

With a sweep of Bryson in a doubleheader, the Chico Dragons completed an unbeaten regular season at 23-0-1.

“I’ve never been a part of one,” said Chico coach Brian McBeth exclaimed. “The kids just believed and stepped up. We’ve found ways to win ballgames no matter who we put on the mound. We’ve just found ways to get it done.”

Chico managed the unbeaten regular season despite losing Wise County’s MVP from the previous season Tyler Melton, who broke his foot on April 8 in a game against Alvord. Melton was hitting .673 with eight homers, 39 RBIs and with an on-base percentage plus slugging of 2.26.

The Dragons reached the third round of the playoffs before falling to Windthorst. Chico finished the year 27-3-1.

LADY EAGLES’ STREAK STOPPED

The Decatur Lady Eagles’ district winning streak that dated back to 2008 ended in a showdown of top 15 teams in Class 4A.

Krum jumped on Decatur early in the first set and then held on in back-and-forth third and fourth games to take the match. Krum won 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23.

The Lady Eagles’ league winning streak ended at 67.

“It’s been a good run,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “You have to give it to the girls for their drive. They never wanted to let up. They’ve had a commitment to a standard for themselves and the program. This group didn’t want to let that go. But it’s a tough district. We’d rather play against some of the toughest teams in the state in district to prepare us for the playoffs.”

Decatur beat Krum in the second district meeting and took the second playoff seed out of 9-4A after going 7-3 in the league.

The Lady Eagles met Krum for a third time in the 4A Region II quarterfinals, falling in four games – 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22. Decatur finished the year 27-21 one step short of a fifth straight region tournament appearance.

TEXANS SCORE FIRST PLAYOFF WIN

The Northwest Texans made history in 2016 behind an explosive offense and play-making defense.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Texans fell behind 23-0 in their 5A Division I bi-district game against Denton.

Northwest then scored 21 fourth-quarter points and used a 10-yard jump-pass play from Prince Mavula to Leo Saldana with 16 seconds left to play to snatch the 31-29 victory away from Denton on Friday at Bronco Field for the program’s first playoff win.

Northwest fell in the area round against Colleyville Heritage 31-13 bringing an end to the historic 10-2 season.

“I’m extremely proud of this group. There’s no doubt to how they have elevated the program,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “They were the first to win a playoff game and first to win 10 games.”