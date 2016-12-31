16 for ’16: 5 People that stood out in 2016

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review

JESSIE AUSMAN

The Northwest senior and Newark resident was at the top on the mat and in the classroom in 2016.

Ausman won the 6A state wrestling title in the 119-pound class. Then in June led her class of 600 across the stage as the Northwest valedictorian.

“I just try really hard in every thing I do. I’m not happy with myself if I don’t give it my all,” Ausman said.

KEENAN HOLDMAN

After earning the all-purpose player award for the Wise County football team, Holdman was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the All-Wise basketball team.

Holdman helped the Bulls to a second straight district title and trip to the area round before an upset against Wichita Falls Hirschi.

Holdman was named Wise County’s Male Athlete of the Year for his achievements and leadership over two years at Bridgeport.

“It means a lot to go out like this,” Holdman said. “I couldn’t do this without a lot of people. This is a great county and there’s a lot of great people.”

PAYTON MCALISTER

The Decatur senior running back was nearly unstoppable in 2016.

McAlister earned District 4-4A Division I Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,693 yards and 27 touchdowns and catching 70 passes for 1,044 yards and another 14 scores.

He closed his career with 4,139 yards rushing and 2,420 yards receiving and 86 total touchdowns.

As a curtain-call, he ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for scores in the Eagles’ 82-73 loss to Levelland in the 4A Division I Region I area game.

“It was a good one to go out on,” McAlister said. “I love and enjoy all these people. It was definitely a good one to go out on.”

TYLER MELTON

For 49 at-bats, Tyler Melton proved to be opposing pitchers’ worst nightmare. The Chico senior slugger blasted eight home runs, piled up 22 extra-base hits and posted an unimaginable on-base plus slugging percentage of 2.260,

But the slugger’s season ended with a broken foot suffered while blocking the plate April 8. Melton missed the final six regular season games and the Dragons’ three playoff series.

“It’s tough, but I’ve got to accept it. There’s nothing I can do. I still have a lot of baseball left to play,” said Melton, who had signed with Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Melton was named district MVP and Wise County Offensive Player of the Year.

TAYLOR RICHARDS

The Paradise senior had a magical senior year, running in the state cross country meet, helping the Lady Panthers to a share of their first basketball title since 1958 and running in the region final track meet in all three relays.

Richards was Paradise’s lead runner at the state cross country meet, finishing 67th in 13:33.

In basketball, she averaged 13 points in the playoffs for the 25-6 Lady Panthers. As part of a balanced lineup, she put in 8.8 points with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals in the regular season to earn Co-MVP in Wise County.

On the track, Richards guided Paradise to 9-3A and area titles on the relays. After a storm washed out prelims and forced her and her teammates to run six races in one day at regionals, the Lady Panthers finished fifth in the 4×100, sixth in the 4×200 and fourth in the 4×400.

Richards was named the Wise County Female Athlete of the Year.

“I’m very honored and thankful for everyone that supported me throughout the years – the coaches that coached me and my parents,” Richards said.