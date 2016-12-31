16 for ’16: 5 memorable moments

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review

FRESHMAN’S GEM WINS SERIES (MAY 18)

In his first varsity start, Wilson Hicks allowed a two-out walk that Stephenville followed up with a pair of singles to get a first-inning run.

When the Decatur freshman finally left the mound with one out in the seventh, that remained the only run on his ledger.

The left-hander, with only three innings of varsity experience, tossed a six-hit, one-run gem to lead the Eagles to a 2-1 Class 4A Region II area-series clinching victory over Stephenville at Graford.

“After [the first inning], I tried to keep my head up and keep pitching,” Hicks said. “My defense did a great job behind me.”

Hicks showed his grit in taking the mound 15 hours after giving up what turned out to be the game-winning hit in his two-thirds of an inning Friday in game two. He struck out six, walked two and hit a batter Saturday.

“I wanted to bounce back after last night,” Hicks said. “I wanted to come back and throw the ball better.

DOUBRAVA MAKES MOST OF CHANCE (NOV. 9)

Charlie Doubrava didn’t find out he would be running in the Class 4A Region II race until the morning of Oct. 29.

Doubrava took an ill Parker Cullop’s place at the starting line at Lynn Creek Park, even wearing his race bib.

“I found out on the bus ride that I’d be running in his place,” Doubrava recalled. “I knew I had to pull off something special to replace him.”

Doubrava delivered, running a 17:29 to finish 24th and earn an individual spot into the University Interscholastic League state cross country meet.

BOYD PLAYERS RALLY AROUND COACH (OCT. 8)

Throughout the Boyd High School gym Tuesday night, fans adorned purple shirts with “Webb Together” on the back.

The shirts, originally part of the school’s Purple Out Cancer awareness fundraiser, turned into a remembrance of the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets’ coach Dusty Crafton’s younger brother Zac Webb, who died Monday. He was battling lung cancer.

With her team rallied around her and her family members in the stands, Crafton was on the bench the next night. Buoyed by the emotion of the evening, Boyd quickly swept rival Paradise to remain unbeaten in District 8-3A.

Before the match, Paradise players presented Crafton with roses, showing their respect.

For Crafton, attending the match with her team was a chance for normalcy.

“This morning was the first time I was alone. Being alone was the most emotional part for me. I broke down at home,” Crafton said. “But when you know you have people depending on you, it helps you through things. I knew I needed to come. It’s a lesson. A lesson for these girls. Sometimes bad things happen, but we have to make sure we’re strong enough to keep going and make those people our purpose. Make them our motivation for doing things the way we do.”

REDWINE’S PICK IN THE FINAL SECONDS HOLDS (NOV. 12)

Two plays into the second half, the Decatur Eagles took a 28-point lead and appeared on their way to cruising into the second round of the playoffs.

Easton Jones and the Stephenville Yellowjackets refused to cooperate and go quietly, chopping the lead to seven and moving the ball to the Decatur 7-yard line with 36 seconds left. With Jones throwing for the end zone and the tying score, safety Drew Redwine picked off the ball at the goal line and raced out to near midfield to preserve Decatur’s 49-42 victory in the 4A Division I Region I bi-district game at Porcupine Stadium.

“Josh [Sij] had man coverage and did a great job covering him,” Redwine explained. “The quarterback didn’t see me and I was able sneak around and get the ball.”

HICKS SCORES 60 AGAINST BURKBURNETT (DEC. 24)

Decatur senior Parker Hicks posted a career-high 60 points in leading the Eagles to a 97-84 win over No. 11 Burkburnett. It’s the most points scored by a Wise County player since Slidell’s Cody Wilson scored 64 in February of 1998.

The night added to what has been a remarkable start to the year for Hicks. He is averaging 32.1 points per game.

He shot 23-for-28, 82 percent, from the field against the Bulldogs.

“After the game, we were in the lockerroom. I didn’t know how many I had. I walk in and our trainer [Kamden Phillips] is laughing at me,” Hicks said. “I say, ‘why are you laughing at me? I know I missed three free throws.’ He said, ‘No, I’m not laughing at that. You had 60.’ I said, ‘Oh.’ I didn’t know that I had that much until he told me.”