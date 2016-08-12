PHOTO FEATURES

Treasure trove

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016
Tall Tales

TALL TALES – Two vendors swap stories at the Southwest Swap Meet Friday. The event runs 7 a.m. to dark Saturday and winds down after noon on Sunday as vendors must be out by 5 p.m. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Project Car

PROJECT CAR – George Maddox stands with his 1929 Model A Ford. The car, among many others, is for sale at the meet. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Mini Rods

MINI RODS – Sonny Lampman shows off his hand-built hot rods Friday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Instructions Not Included

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED – Vendors were required to have mostly automobile-related items at the meet. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

In Tow

IN TOW – Randy Turner and Dina Woods scour for bargains at the meet. The couple visit each year from Duncan, Okla. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


