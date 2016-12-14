Serving Up Holiday Spirit

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Tags: Christmas, Decatur, Decatur Fire Department
MIXED EMOTIONS – Sisters Sophie and Bindi Davis react to a meeting with Santa Saturday at the Decatur Fire Station. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
STAR CHEFS – Decatur Firefighters Kris Anderson and Andy Wood prepare pancakes for visitors to the Decatur Fire Station Saturday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
PHOTO OP – Stacey and Colby Byers, Ava and Karsyn Monjaraz and Deroy and Kristi Bennett have their photo taken with Santa at the station. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HOLIDAY HANGOUT – Kaydene and Jackson Boyd, of Decatur, sit with Santa at the station. Messenger photo by Joe Duty