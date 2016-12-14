PHOTO FEATURES

Serving Up Holiday Spirit

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Mixed Emotions

MIXED EMOTIONS – Sisters Sophie and Bindi Davis react to a meeting with Santa Saturday at the Decatur Fire Station. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Star Chefs

STAR CHEFS – Decatur Firefighters Kris Anderson and Andy Wood prepare pancakes for visitors to the Decatur Fire Station Saturday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Photo Op

PHOTO OP – Stacey and Colby Byers, Ava and Karsyn Monjaraz and Deroy and Kristi Bennett have their photo taken with Santa at the station. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Holiday Hangout

HOLIDAY HANGOUT – Kaydene and Jackson Boyd, of Decatur, sit with Santa at the station. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


