Picking pumpkins

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Pile O Pumpkins

PILE O’ PUMPKINS – Mazee Thigpen carefully counts pumpkins at Black Creek Pumpkin Patch. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Race to the Finish

RACE TO THE FINISH – Little ones dash through the maze at the Black Creek Pumpkin Patch Thursday morning. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Fun and Games 1

FUN AND GAMES – Zane Taylor considers his technique as he prepares to pumpkin bowl. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Fun and Games 2

Bo Taylor (above) and Liam Strand (below) tote pumpkins from the patch. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Fun and Games 3

Messenger photo by Joe Duty


