Goodwill get-together

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016
Tags: Decatur
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – The Decatur Police Department held National Night Out at the square Tuesday, drawing a large crowd. The national event is held annually to foster strong community and police relations. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Krasch Landen and his sisters chow down on hotdogs. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Decatur firefighters Nate Mara, Brandon Peyton and Eli Nobles show off clown costumes they sported as part of the department’s humor-themed safety demonstration at the event, which also featured a distracted driving simulator. Messenger photo by Joe Duty