By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016



One of my favorite parts of Friday Night football is finding the faces in the stands. This time of year and with the earlier start time, you have about 30 minutes of extra daylight to find fans and capture the passion, the jubilation and pregame excitement.

Shot with Nikon D4s, Nikon 70-200 zoom, ISO 1600, F4 aperture preferred auto.