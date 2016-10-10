Eagle pride on parade

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016
Tags: Decatur
HOMECOMING ROYALTY – Homecoming court nominees Wilson Hicks and Quinn Helm smile and wave to the crowd during Monday’s homecoming parade in Decatur. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty
SPIRIT LINE – The Decatur football team. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty
A Silhouette Dance float. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty
Homecoming nominees Mackenzie Maxson and Wyatt Smither were part of one of the longest homecoming parade’s in DISD history. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty