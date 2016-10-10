PHOTO FEATURES

Eagle pride on parade

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016
Homecoming Royalty

HOMECOMING ROYALTY – Homecoming court nominees Wilson Hicks and Quinn Helm smile and wave to the crowd during Monday’s homecoming parade in Decatur. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty

Spirit Line 1

SPIRIT LINE – The Decatur football team. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty

Spirit Line 2

A Silhouette Dance float. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty

Spirit Line 3

Homecoming nominees Mackenzie Maxson and Wyatt Smither were part of one of the longest homecoming parade’s in DISD history. Messenger Photo by Joe Duty


