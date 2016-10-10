PHOTO FEATURES

Eagle Nation

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016
Tags: ,

Eagle Nation

EAGLE NATION – Addy Gage leads the Decatur Eagles into Thursday’s pep rally before their game with Wichita Falls Hirschi. Decatur posted a 35-21 win in the rain. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Fun and Games 0

FUN AND GAMES – Cami Wicker laughs after her half-court shot falls short during Thursday’s pep rally. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

School Spirit

SCHOOL SPIRIT – The Decatur High School flag flies behind Jerry Rushing and Parker Griffith as they wheel into the pep rally. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Boot Scooting

BOOT SCOOTIN’ – Riley Erwin and Drew Redwine cut a rug during a choreographed group dance at Thursday’s pep rally. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Whats Up

WHAT’S UP? – Emily Hubbard and Regal Eagle take a break for a quick conversation. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?